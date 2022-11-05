Investigation shows that Imran's attacker is a drug addict

Lahore (The Hawk): Police have discovered that suspect Naveed is a drug addict and that his remarks about the incident are "doubtful" as a result of their investigation into the attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his long march.

Express News reports that the suspect confessed to firing on Khan's container in Wazirabad on Thursday during questioning.

The defendant admitted to the police that he obtained a weapon and 26 bullets from a Waqas from Wazirabad.

The polygraph test of the accused could also be administered, according to police sources, The Express Tribune said.

According to sources, the accused's family members were also detained while the crime scene's retrieved bullet shells were being transferred for forensic analysis.

The accused admitted after questioning by top investigative agencies, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), that he initially attempted to attack the PTI leader from a mosque roof but was prevented from doing so because of Asar prayer, according to The Express Tribune.

According to sources, when the accused arrived at the crime scene via the bypass route, he urged the marchers to silence the loudspeaker playing the party anthem.

The offender allegedly unleashed a full burst at a distance of fifteen to twenty steps from the container, according to the police inquiry.

After he shot eight rounds from the pistol, the improvised bullets clogged the firearm.

Two more people have been detained by the police in the meantime as part of the investigation into the attack on the PTI long march.

Following the identification of the main accused Naveed, the suspects were detained.

Waqas and Faisal Butt have been named as the suspects, according to the Express Tribune.

He initially remained in the district police's custody. He was sent to the Counter Terrorism Department's Chung centre on Friday for additional investigation.

To determine if there was a mastermind behind the incident, the investigators interrogated the accused.

However, no one was pointed out to by the suspect during the early inquiries. He insisted that he took the initiative alone and said that Imran Khan's statements offended his religious sensibilities. According to The Express Tribune, those clips were on his cell phone.

He also revealed to the detectives that he occasionally attended religious teachers' lectures. His cell phone also contained videos of Israr Ahmad, the late Maulana Khadim Rizvi, and his son Hafiz Saad Rizvi.

Naveed expressed his frustration with the PTI head to the investigators, saying that Khan was reportedly misinforming the country and using "blasphemous and anti-religion language."

He claimed that when he began to fire, the container's guards opened fire on him, and one of their bullets struck PTI supporter Moazam, instantly killing him.

Contrary to what the PTI leadership said, the investigations have not yet turned up any evidence that would suggest the involvement of a second shooter.

The incident has not yet been the subject of a FIR.

(Inputs from Agencies)