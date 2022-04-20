Invest India holds virtual panel discussion for global investors

New Delhi: National investment promotion and facilitation agency Invest India has held a virtual panel discussion for global investors by bringing together policymakers from the Centre and state governments as well as private sector players, an official statement said on Friday.

The discussion focused on emerging trends and opportunities in the electronics system design and manufacturing sector.

During the discussion, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the government, including the production linked incentive scheme and scheme for promotion of manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors.

Companies that attended the webinar included Apple, Hewlett Packard, Intel, Samsung and LG. Contract manufacturers and assemblers such as Foxconn, Jabil and Flex too participated in the discussion, the statement by the commerce and industry ministry said.

Ministers and senior officials from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat presented multiple investment avenues and outlined schemes that have been devised and implemented for investors.

The event was also attended by nearly 250 participants from 18 countries.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state has launched a land bank portal using geographic information system (GIS) and has a dedicated electronics policy for providing various incentives and financial help to manufacturers.

Subhash Desai, minister - industries, mining and Marathi language, Maharashtra, invited investors to the state.

Dinesh Sharma, deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the state has the largest single-window system in India and a favourable policy for electronics players.

Alok Kumar, principal secretary, IT and electronics, Uttar Pradesh, said about 20,000-acre land bank is available for investors along with 5-6 lakh sq metres of ready to move in facilities, on rental basis, offered by both the government and private developers. PTI