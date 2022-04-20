Intra-Departmental Debate Competition Held

The Graduate School of Business of Tula’s Institute organized a debate competition for the students of BBA, B.Com, and MBA within the college premises today.Students in large numbers participated with great enthusiasm in the competition. During the program, they debated and presented their view on different topics related to the curriculum and common concerns like work from home, cashless Indian economy, GST, and management as art or science.The results of the competition were also declared wherein Ramayata Singh from BBA III year secured the first position, Shashank Pratap Singh from BBA II year got the second position whereas Priya Arya of B. Com (H) II year was presented with the third position. The main purpose of organizing the competition was to make the students generate effective critical thinking into primary issues of the given topic and also encourage them for research and learning.The program concluded with the prize distribution ceremony followed by a speech by the Director of Tula's Institute Dr. Sandip Viay where he talked about the importance of such activities and congratulated all the participants. He also encouraged the students to participate more in upcoming activities.Also present on the occasion were Dean Dr. Ranit Kishore, Priya Sharma, Anupam Nautiyal, and Emmanuel Gabriel.