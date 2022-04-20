Interstate Boxing Championship Concludes

Saharanpur: Interstate Boxing Championship, going on in Cambridge International, concluded here. UP Team got first position bagging 45 gold medals.

Manager Pramod Tyagi said players will do their best in future who could not give their cent percent. Winners will also do better so that they could shine at international level. UP team got 45, Uttarakhand 35, Punjab 7 in the competition. In the karate competition, UP bagged 30, Haryana 18 and Delhi 6. Principal Pankaj Kansal, Neeru Sharma,Sandeep Moga, Arun Kumar, Pankaj Tyagi, Vipin Chaudhry, Mukesh Nagar, Shakil Ahmed, Manikant, Rohit, Mukesh Tyagi, Sandeep Rana etc were present there.