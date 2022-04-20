International Yoga Day: Ramdev To Hold Camp In Glasgow

Edinburgh, Scotland: The Consulate General of India will celebrate the 4th International Day of Yoga in Scotland from June 15th to June 27th.

Yoga guru Ramdev will also take part and hold a Yoga Camp in Glasgow.

Frank Ross, Lord Provost of Edinburgh said, "Happy to be hosting the event. We welcome everyone."

Days ahead of the International Yoga Day a curtain raiser event was held in Dehradun on Thursday.

Yoga guru Ramdev and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took part in the event.

Ramdev and the Chief Minister along with other participants also rehearsed for the International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated all across the globe on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take part in the event.

International Yoga Day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice. (ANI)