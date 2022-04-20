International Yoga Day: Over 92,000 Prison Inmates Across UP To Participate In Yoga Day

Lucknow: Around 92,000 prison inmates would participate in parallel yoga sessions in various jails in Uttar Pradesh along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands across the globe would be performing 'asanas' during the International Yoga Day celebrations on Jun 21.

The authorities are already holding training sessions for them.

"Nearly 92,000 inmates lodged in various jails of the state will be participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations from the jail premises itself. The main motive behind is that by undertaking regular Yoga, jail inmates will remain medically fit, and it will also inculcate a dose of positivity in their mindset," UP minister of state for jails Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki told PTI.

Their concentration power will gradually increase, and thoughts of ending life or committing suicide, which cross their mind will disappear, the minister said.

The inmates will perform Yoga under the supervision of an expert Yoga trainer, Jaiki said.

Meanwhile in Pratapgarh, at least 200 farmers are likely to perform Yoga at the same time.

"Around 200 farmers will perfor Yoga in Pratapgarh. A television will be installed at the programme venue, so that the farmers can not only follow the aasan being performed, but also seek inspiration from the Prime Minister," said Janki Sharan Pandey, the event organiser.The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be celebrating the International Yoga Day with cycle yatras across Uttar Pradesh to spread the message of environment conservation.

"SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has asked all the district presidents and office-bearers of the party to undertake cycle yatras on Yoga Day to spread the message of environment and health awareness," SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

"The leaders of the party will perform Yoga at the district headquarters and the workers will ride bicycles in their constituencies," he added.

The move is being seen as a counter to the BJP's International Yoga Day programme in Lucknow. When the SP was in power in the state, it had shunned the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invite the leaders of all the political parties, including former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, to the International Yoga Day function on June 21.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to send invitation to the leaders of all the political parties, former chief ministers and Assembly speakers, a senior government official said. The main function on June 21 will be held at the sprawling Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in the state capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath will lead around 55,000 yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas (yoga postures) at the maidan, he added.

The programme, which is being organised by the AYUSH ministry, is also likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union and state ministers, said the official.