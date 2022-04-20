International Yoga Day Observed In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and people throughout the state did yogic exercises on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day.

The Governor took part at Raj Bhavan underscoring yoga as essential both for a healthy mind and body. CM Rawat did yogic asanas at his official residence on the occasion and asked people to make it part of their daily lives to build their immunity and stay healthy.

Rawat performed different yogic postures as per the yoga protocol issued by the AYUSH Ministry and asked people to practise yoga for at least an hour every day to develop resistance against diseases and lead a healthy life.

"Immunity needs to be strong to fight against COVID-19 and yoga is an effective method to build it," he said.

Rawat credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s efforts that the whole world celebrates June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

However, unlike previous years no public function was held in Uttarakhand on the occasion in view of the COVID-19 pandemic which has made social distancing necessary.

PM Modi had also appealed to people to observe International Yoga Day at their homes. Baba Ramdev also performed yoga asanas at Patanjali Yogpeeth along with his associates and called upon people to make it part of their daily routine to stay healthy. PTI