International Yoga Day Event In Dehradun Will Put U'khand On The World Map: CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said the hill state would be on the world map with its capital hosting the main national event on International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21.

Uttarakhand was the "land of yoga" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be credited for making the world realise its importance, Rawat said at a yoga session presided over by Swami Ramdev at ONGC's Ambedkar Stadium here.

"It is a matter of great honour for Uttarakhand to host the main event here on the day which will put the state on the world map with the prime minister," Rawat said at the rehearsal session ahead of the main event to be held on the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus.

"It is because of the efforts of the prime minister that the power of yoga has been recognised all over the world which celebrates it on June 21," Rawat added.

The chief minister said yoga could be an effective tool to unite the world as the underlying philosophy behind the ancient practice was health and happiness for all. "When political and spiritual power work together they open the way to international welfare", he said.

The rehearsal which began at 6.15 am was attended by a host of prominent politicians, ministers and spiritual gurus.

These included the chief minister, his cabinet colleague Harak Singh Rawat, Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik and Swami Chidananda Saraswati besides a number of yoga teachers and experts. Ramdev said Dehradun's selection for the main event was a matter of great pride for the people of Uttarakhand. PTI