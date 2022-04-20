International Workshop inaugurated at Shoolini. Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Physics and Materials Science organised a three-day International workshop on Advanced Characterization Techniques for Materials (ACTM-2021) which was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The objective of the workshop is to explore the latest research in designing of smart materials and possibilities of applying various instrumental techniques and innovations in materials science. It provided a forum to the research scholars and faculty to interact with the leading experts in these areas and disseminate relevant information on various aspects of characterization techniques, current trends in nano-materials for understanding futuristic scenario in nanotechnology.

The welcome address was given by Prof. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Dean Sciences who welcomed the key speaker South Korean Prof Dae Young Jeong.

Shoolini University Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla have always played an enormous role in ensuring that Shoolini University remains the Fountain of Knowledge and the workshop was blessed by their gracious presence, he said.

.Pro-Chancellor Mr. Vishal Anand shared Shoolini ethos. He said that Shoolini University has achieved accolades in all the dimensions in a very short span of time and each Sholinian should feel proud of it. The coordinator of the event Dr. Pooja Dhiman hosted the workshop and stated that 100 participants from all over the country have registered their candidature for the workshop.

The main highlight of the Day-1 was the session taken by Prof. Dae-Yong Jeong of Inha University, Korea. His current research interests include the ferroelectric materials for optical and energy application, nano-engineering for materials development, high energy density capacitor, and piezoelectric devices. The title of his talk was "Electric Energy Harvesting from Stray Magnetic Field using Cantilever Piezoelectric Harvester". He explained his dream was to fabricate an MME generator for sensor operation. He explained the simulation and experimental results in detail. MME generators could be used for a wide range of applications like the operation of a temperature and humidity sensor, operation of 100 LEDs, and operation of sensor harvesting a magnetic field from power cable using MFC harvesting module.

The second session was delivered by Prof. R. P. Dwivedi, Director International Affairs Shoolini University, On "Micro/Nano Photonic Devices based on Plasmonic Waveguides". He explained why plasmonics are currently so popular in the scientific community. In addition, he discussed the challenges remaining in this sector which gave new ideas and proposals to students interested in research and development. There were lot of questions from the audience and both the speakers answered them to the best possible explanation. Vote of thanks was given by Dr. Anirban Saha and Dr. Mamta Shandilya. Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma gave the concluding remarks by repeating the lines of Prof Dae-Yong Jeong that to learn we have to be curious enough to ask questions at every step of research and thanked everyone present in the workshop.











