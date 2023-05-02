International Women Day Celebrations At Mathematics

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Mathematics, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences Chandigarh Chapter celebrated “International Women in Mathematics Day” through a talk on “An Overview of Life and Work of Maryam Mirzakhani” on May 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM under PU Maths Club. The lecture started with welcome address by Mrs. Suman Bala, the chairperson of the department, followed by a brief introduction about the event by Prof. Gurmeet Kaur Bakshi. The lecture was chaired by Emeritus Prof. R. J. Hans Gill.

The key note speaker, Prof. Sudesh Kaur Khanduja (INSA Senior Scientist, IISER Mohali and Emeritus Professor, Department of Mathematics, Panjab University, Chandigarh) highlighted the achievements of women in Mathematics through a talk on two famous women mathematicians Dr. Maryam Mirzakhani and Dr. Maryna Viazovska, followed by screening of the documentary on life of Dr. Maryam Mirzakhani. The goal of the lecture was to inspire women everywhere to celebrate their achievements in Mathematics and to encourage an open, welcoming and cooperative work environment for everybody. At the end, Prof. R. J. Hans Gill and respected faculty members of Mathematics Department thanked the speaker.