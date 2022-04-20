International Women's Day Celebrated With Children's Grandmothers And Mothers

Meerut (The Hawk): On the occasion of International Women's Day at MIET Public School Jagriti Vihar Extension, a variety of sports will be organized with children's grandmothers and mothers and seminars on the subject of women empowerment, women safety, women entrepreneurship. On this occasion, the keynote speaker Dr. Surabhi Nanda inspired women for women empowerment and women for various types of employment. The chief guest Nishi Singh gave home tips on different types of hairstyles and hair care. Principal Reenu Babbar, Anus Rana, Kritika, Ishita, Vandana etc. were present on the occasion.