International Women's Day celebrated at ICSVS

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies, Panjab University Chandigarh organised an interaction to mark the International Women Day 2021. Dr. Asha Katoch, CEO Developing Indigenous Resources was the chief guest on the occasion and Prof. Seema Kapoor from the S. S Bhatnagar Institute of Chemical Engineering and technology was the guest of Honour. Prof.Renu Thakur Coordinator ICSVS welcomed the guests and threw light on the importance of celebration of International women's day.The celebration of this day raises an awareness for gender parity and inspires support for organisations that help women globally. She highlighted the theme of this year International women day that is "choose to challenge".The challenged world is an alert world and with challenge comes the change. Let us change our perception and try to make this world a better place for all to live and thrive. We can jointly make 2021 count for women and girls everywhere. Dr. Asha Katoch through her illustrated presentation informed that DIR was founded by Dr. Frederick Shaw in 2004. It runs special programs for underprivileged children and women.These include medical, educational and women empowerment programs. She informed that they are grooming young children and women to earn their living and lead happy life.They are targeting urbanized population, floating population and low income groups. Prof. Seema Kapoor as faculty adviser of ENACTUS an International non- profit organization enlightened us on the activities undertaken by the team ENACTUS to improve the living standards of the people and empower them to lead happy life.The team has won various accolades for their commedable service to the society. Professor Renu Thakur proposed a vote of thanks.