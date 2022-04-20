Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension organized an online webinar to celebrate the "International Women's Day", today. The faculty members, students and staff members of Department of Life Long Learning attended the webinar.

Delivering the lecture on the theme "Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World." Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, said that International Women's Day is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for the Women's Right and International Peace.

Tracing the origin and history of United Nations, Dr. Kang said that United Nations came into being as the result of War Time Conferences held during the Second World War. Dr. Kang revealed that two World Wars caused great damage to the humans and nature resources. It was felt that there must be peace if we want development. So, the objective of United Nations was declared as maintaining International Peace and Security.

Although, peace is pivotal for all kind of developments but it is most important for Women and Children as whenever war or destruction happened the first and most sufferer are the women. So, for women development and empowerment, it is considered that peace is must.

Dr. Kang said that Women Development and Empowerment is most important for any family, society and country. That is why in the UN Chartered, the Charter of Human Rights and Indian Constitution, the Women's Right are given prominent place, particularly Right to Equality. To enjoy equal right and achieve development education of woman is the most important tool. So, for the empowerment of women and development we must provide good education to the women. It is only education which can empower them and only empowered women can achieve equality and respect. So, we must make every effort to provide vocational education skill developments.

