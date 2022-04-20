INTERNATIONAL WEBINAR On The Occasion Of World Environment Day

Pantnagar (The Hawk): INTERNATIONAL WEBINAR on "Managing the India's Invisible Resource- The Role of Participatory Groundwater Monitoring and Management at the Village Level" was held on June 05, 2020 at G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar on the occasion of World Environment day.

Professor Basant Maheshwari, Western Sydney University, Australia and Dr S K Kashyap, Dean, College of Agriculture, Dr Alaknanda Ashok, Dean College of Technology participated in the webinar organised by College of Technology in association with National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). The webinar was coordinated by Prof Jyothi Prasad, Professor of Civil Engineering and moderated by Dr Shiva Prasad, Professor of Civil Engineering, College of Technology, Dr S K Guru, College of basic Sciences welcomed the guests and participants.

Dr Tej Partap, Vice Chancellor of the Pantnagar University in his address told that World Environment Day is one of the principal vehicles through which the United Nations (UN) stimulates worldwide awareness of the environment and enhances political attention and action.

One of the primary focuses of World Environment Day this year is on Biodiversity of life on Earth or often the variety and variability of life on Earth. Biodiversity is typically a measure of variation at the genetic, species, and ecosystem level. Aggressive demands of the mankind is endangering the delicate eco-system and posing a great threat to the nature. This in turn is also pushing the mankind every day closer and closer to extinction. Recent events are amply proving this and are sending advance warning to us.

University new initiatives like One Student One Tree, Clean & Green Campus, along with Government of India's Jal Abhiyan, Swachhata Abhiyan are ample illustrations of younger generation's serious concern about preserving our Environment and its Sustainability. He also asked to pledge to conserve and restore the balance of our eco-system, in our self-interest, so that the mankind survives extinction.

Dr Basant Maheshwari, Professor - Water, Environment & Sustainability, Western Sydney University, Australia in his expert address explained that Groundwater Connects Environment, People and Our Future Wellbeing.

Groundwater is an invisible resource but it is connected with everything around us. Groundwater contributes to river flow, sustain plants and trees and wetlands. When we pump out more groundwater than what is recharged every year, we affect its sustainable use and all the things connected with it.

In India, we have about 30 rainy days in a year but we need water for the rest of the year. More than 65% of total water used in irrigated agriculture is sourced from groundwater supplies and 85% of drinking water comes from groundwater source. The groundwater storage in the country is several times more than the water stored in all the dams and reservoirs across the country. In spite of all this, so far we paid little attention to groundwater sustainability and as a result groundwater levels are going deeper every year and some places they are more than 500 m deep. It is important we reflect on the World Environment Day the future of groundwater.

Groundwater is a resource that belongs to everybody in a watershed. This means that needs to be a shared responsibility to protect it and to help recharge it. If someone is pumping too much water than the recharge can sustain that person is actually taking someone else's share of water, as groundwater is connected. We all need to actively cooperate in protecting and enhancing our shared groundwater resource so that it will be available and usable by the generations to come. Cooperatives can be developed to share the limited water available and to use it sustainably.

The MARVI (Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater Use through Village-level Intervention) project is focused on developing a village level participatory approach, models and tools to assist in improving groundwater supplies and reducing its demand through the direct involvement of farmers and other affected stakeholders.

A unique feature of MARVI is the use of scientific measurements by citizens through the engagement of Farmer volunteers, called BJs (Bhujal Jankaar - a Hindi word meaning 'groundwater informed'). With appropriate training and capacity building, BJs monitor groundwater levels and quality, making sense from a village perspective of what is happening to village groundwater availability. BJs convey this information to farmers and others in their own language.

Groundwater level represents the integration of recharge, pumping and flow processes and is a direct measure of groundwater availability and the success of any collective management practices. BJs are an effective, trusted and valuable interface between village communities and government agencies, NGOs and researchers.

Local farmer volunteers are proving to be significant change agents and through their scientific measurement, understanding and communication in the two watersheds. They are also an important interface between researchers and village communities.

As result of the effective engagement of village communities and evidence shown through local data collected over the last four years, there is an indication that farmers now have started to understand their local groundwater system, accept that groundwater is limited and that the falling watertable is a village level issue and it needs to be tackled at the village level.

The work through MARVI has strengthened the farmers' view that individual effort alone will not work to solve their groundwater problem. The groundwater level data reveals that deepening wells or installing deeper tubewells is like snatching each- others' groundwater, and overall no extra water is to be gained by drilling deeper. They have already taken measures to stop deeper drilling, to remove sediment from recharge structures, to determine rabi crop areas from post-monsoon groundwater levels and to improve mulching and water use efficiency, and diversify crop types.

Dr Narendar S Jain, D Y Patil Engineering College, Pune, Maharashtra, Dr Anil Joshi, Kumaun University, Almora, Prof Vishal Kandagale from Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur, Karnataka, Dr Swatanra Kumar Dubey, IISER, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh also participated in the panel discussion and more than 350 participants from India and abroad attended the live webinar session.