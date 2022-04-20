International Webinar By DIS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The office of Dean International Students, Department of Sociology and History, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized an international webinar on "Inclusive Assessment: Issues and Ways Forward " by Dr Naema B.Hann, Emeritus Reader ,Carnegie School of Education ,Leeds Beckett University ,UK.

Dr Naeema B . Hann wonderfully articulated the principles of assessment based on validity, reliability, authenticity, feedback etc along with the purpose of assessment focusing on the formative, summative and continuous assessment in inclusive education. She elaborately discussed about the use of e -assessments/ tasks, group assessments and group feedback with overview of strengths and what needs to improve for inclusiveness. She concluded by mentioning about motivating students to engage with their course through learning, evaluation and peer competition.

Professor Anju Suri, DIS welcomed the distinguished speaker by highlighting the significance of inclusive assessment especially during the pandemic time. She emphasized on the need to have more inclusivity in education to provide equal chances of growth and development for all. Earlier, Professor Rani Mehta, Chairperson, Department of Sociology, introduced the speaker and focused on the positives of Inclusive learning as well as teaching which respect diversity, enable participation of all and remove barriers for learning needs and preferences. She also highlighted the views of Swami Vivekananda and Dr B R Ambedkar on inclusive education which should reach the masses and act as a change agent to bring equality in society.