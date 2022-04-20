International Swing Bridge Opened Briefly After Request From Nepal Government

Dharchula (Uttarakhand): The Pithoragarh district administration opened the International Swing Bridge briefly at the request of the Nepal government on Thursday.

Nepal government had sent a request letter to the Deputy District Magistrate of Pithoragarh. Some people undergoing treatment in India had to go from Dharchula to Pithoragarh for which the Nepal government requested to open the international swing bridge.

With the mutual consent of both the administrations, the swing bridge was opened, as per the order of District Officer Pithoragarh. The Sub-Collector of Dharchula district ordered to open the bridge at 3:30 pm for an hour.

"A request letter from Nepal had come to Dharchula. Some citizens of Nepal are sick, who had to go to Delhi and other Indian areas for treatment, so the international swing bridge was opened in Dharchula for one hour on the direction of the District Officer," Deputy Collector, Anil Kumar Shukla, said. "Indian citizens came back to India from Nepal and Nepali citizens also went home. 91 citizens came to Nepal from India and 71 citizens came to India from Nepal," Shukla added. —ANI