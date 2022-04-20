    Menu
    States & UTs

    International Suspension Bridge Opens Briefly To Facilitate Movement At Nepal Border In Uttarakhand

    April20/ 2022


    Dharchula: International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula was reopened for 3 hours for the movement of people, including patients, students, and laborers. People from India moved to Nepal and vice-versa during the time period with the approval of both Indian and Nepalese governments. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in