Dharchula: International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula was reopened for 3 hours for the movement of people, including patients, students, and laborers. People from India moved to Nepal and vice-versa during the time period with the approval of both Indian and Nepalese governments. —ANI
International Suspension Bridge Opens Briefly To Facilitate Movement At Nepal Border In Uttarakhand
April20/ 2022
