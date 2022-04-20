International poetry forum creates poetry record

100 poets from 8 countries wrote poems on the world stage



New Delhi (The Hawk): (Dr. Shambhu Panwar) The International Poetry Forum, Tanzania, organized a grand on-line poetry conference on the world stage. In this grand poetry conference, which lasted continuously for 12 hours from morning to night, the creators paid poetic tribute, explaining the personality and gratitude of the martyr Ladle Veer sons of mother Bharati in their creations.

Dr. Mamta Saini (Tanzania), the founder of the International Poetry Lovers Forum, told that at the Poet Conference Dr. Jitendra Bhardwaj, Pritam Kumar Jha, Vinita Srivastava, (India) Shraddha Sinha (US) Dr. Manu Parashar (Qatar) Shekhar Ramakrishna Tiwari (Dubai), Sarika Flor, (Kenya) Rakhi Bildani, (Nigeria) More than 100 creators from countries including America, India, Nigeria, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Tanzania, Kenya, recited poems. The creators offered Kavyanjali as a tribute to the martyr sons of Mother Bharati. This literary ritual, which lasted continuously for 12 hours, was a unique and preeminent event in itself. The program's convenor, Dr. Mamta Saini, thanked the support and enthusiasm of CA Rakesh Saini (Tanzania) and said that soon all the creators will be broadcast on YouTube channel in the form of videos and in collaboration with poetess Sarika Flor (Nairobi) A collection of compositions of all the creators will also be published from them. Used to be.

It is worth mentioning that under the direction of Dr. Mamta Saini, the founder of the International Poetry Lovers Forum, in the past also, the world record of 120 poets of 16 countries had poetic records on this platform by having poems recited on this platform.