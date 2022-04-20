International Odissi Dance Festival 2020 concluded in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The three-day International Odissi Dance Festival 2020 organised by Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar concluded on Wednesday.

The festival spanned between December 26 to 30.

"This festival is the annual feature of the Odissi Research Center. More than one decade we have been doing this on the fixed date, which is December 26 to 30. More than 500 artists including the musicians and the dancers perform here every year," Sangeeta Gosain, CEO and organiser of the event told ANI.

This platform is extended to the beginners, established and celebrity dancers alike. "We also organise a seminar every year but this year it could not be possible," Gosain who is also a singer said.

"Me and my husband practice here, dance is my passion and that is why I am associating with this Centre. We could not practice due to the lockdown so our guru (master) taught us through online classes," Priyanka Rudrakashy one of the dancers, who is practising for the last three years said.

"For this festival, we have been practising for six months constantly. I am thankful to the organisation and our guru," she added.

Prasant Kunyar, an Odissi dance master said dancers from the US and other countries performed here but there are many international dancers who could not participate this year in the event.

This is the first international dance festival after the relaxation with the COVID-19 guidelines. The festival was performed in Yoga and Bhangima form this year. (ANI)