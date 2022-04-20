International Flights: Air India Announces Direct Flights to US From Hyderabad From Jan 15

New Delhi: Flyers will now get non-stop connectivity to US from Hyderabad, thanks to Air India for announcing new flights from January. As per updates, Air India will launch its direct flight from the city to Chicago from January 15.

Issuing a notification, the GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport said that the national carrier will operate the flight bi-weekly.

"This new non-stop route was on our connectivity wish list for quite some time. And we are delighted that it is our very own national carrier that has commenced this service," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

He said that the launch of this route brings two destinations closer for all passengers who have been waiting eagerly for such a direct flight. He said that they were constantly working on linking more cities on domestic and international routes.

According to updates, the airline will operate Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with a seating capacity of 238 (8 First Class + 35 Business Class + 195 Economy Class) on the route.

In addition to Hyderabad-Chicago direct flight, Air India also plans to connect Bengaluru and San Francisco from next month as well

Hyderabad-US-Hyderabad has been the largest unserved passenger origin and destination market between India and the US, with a potential of over 7,00,000 passengers annually.

Hyderabad offers convenient proximity for passengers originating from nearby cities like Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati, pushing an additional demand of approximately 220,000 passengers annually.

Hyderabad is second home to the US giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Google. Due to progressive measures taken by the Telangana government, investments especially from US companies in Hyderabad have increased manifold and continue to increase. The US accounts for about 70 per cent of the total IT exports from Hyderabad.

The development assumed significance in view of a recent statement by Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri that Indian carriers get a mere 17% of the value of traffic between India and the US. He had termed this as a distorted business model.

—IANS