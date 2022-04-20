International flights to remain suspended till Jan 31, 2021

New Delhi: Centre on Wednesday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till January 31.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)," an official statement said on Wednesday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," it added.

At present, India has entered into 'Air Bubble' agreements with several countries.

This type of arrangement allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

—IANS