International Day Of Yoga Draws A Critical Link Between Healthy Lifestyle, Physical Activity & Public Health

Kolkata: The International Day of Yoga is also called as the world yoga day, drawing a critical link between healthy lifestyle, physical activity and individual and public health.

United Nations General Assembly has declared June 21 as an International Yoga day.

The declaration came after the call for adoption of this day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014. This year the world will be celebrating the fifth International Day of Yoga with the theme of "Climate Action". The celebrations for International Day of Yoga 2019 have already begun, with great fervor, all over the world.

Prime Minister has urged all the nations and citizens to take part in yoga practices and spread awareness.

Mr Modi will also distribute Yoga Awards 2019 on International Day of Yoga 2019.

Several other yoga related activities are presently on increase in the National capital Delhi and surrounding areas.

AYUSH Ministry has launched a mobile application to enable people to locate yoga events and centres providing training and instructors. The mobile app was launched ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

According to a senior official of the AYUSH ministry, yoga locator is a map-based location app which will also enable yoga instructors to register themselves and reach out to a large number of people.

The official said that yoga locator app will help people to locate yoga centres as well as yoga instructors within the preferred radius of their vicinity. It will be a permanent app which will give information to people about yoga activities happening in their vicinity throughout the year.

Yoga can be practiced at all ages. The only requirement is a commitment to better health and a willingness to gently stretch, exercise and invigorate one's body and mind. It can help kids get the 60 minutes of daily activity needed to set up a lifetime of good health.

It can help adults reach the 150 minutes of weekly activity needed to stave off non communicable diseases. For persons aged 65 and above it can help reduce the risk of depression and maintain cognitive functioning. Some people think Yoga is only a physical exercise. No, it's not true. Yoga is a science, it is a systematic process which gradually dissolve all the illusions of mind so that the mind becomes a dynamic center of direct perceptions. Through this practice one can understand and experience the supreme Truth that God is within us.

Now a days yoga has become very popular as a system of physical exercise all over the world. It is a popular activity among athletes, children and seniors too. Yoga has been proven to lower blood pressure and increases strength and flexibility. UNI