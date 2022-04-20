International day of families celebrated at Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): International Day of Families was celebrated at Shoolini University to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge regarding the social, economic, and demographic processes creating an effect on families

The event started with an address by the Chancellor Prof P K Khosla who said that Indian culture is very rich and every day is a family day for us. We should also popularise our culture through different activities, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla who was also present said Shoolini University is a family where we love, support, and care for each other. He further said that happy people are successful people.

The day was celebrated with various activities like dancing, painting, and playing Antakshari online with family and friends. The contests were open to all the faculty, staff, and students.

The winner of the Poster Making was given Pooja Vaswani and 2nd Prize was won by Himani Devi. In the Dance competition, 1st position was grabbed by Shubhangi Sood, 2nd was won by Archana and 3rd was given to Shaurya.

The declamation competition was won by Vaishali Thakur and 2nd position went to Ruchika Sharma. Antakshari competition was won by team Shreya Chandel and second position by team Tanya. In Photography a faculty member Dr. Amar Rao Assistant Prof. won a special prize.

Dean students' welfare Mrs Poonam Nanda said the family is an important part of our life with whom we all grow old. She further said that such events will be helpful in inculcating the family values ​​in the next generations.