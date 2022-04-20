International Dance Day Celebrated At Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): Saksham Dance Club at Shoolini University organised a virtual dance competition, 'Idol Thirkan', to celebrate International Dance Day.

The event was judged by Mrs. Poonam Nanda, Dean Students Welfare, Assistant Professor Dr. Nitika Thakur and Assistant Professor Prachi Kapil. On the occasion, a workshop on Bhagra Dance was also organised by Mr. Pankaj.

Many students took part in the virtual dance competition. The first prize in solo dance was won by Simran Kashyap, a student of B.sc Biotechnology and 2nd prize was given to Priyal Sharma M.Sc. Food Tech student. Third prize was won by Astha Jaiswal, B.Tech Food Tech. In another competition 'Duet dance 1st prize was given to Pooja and Diksha , students of Bioengineering and food technology, 2nd prize to Shubhangi Sood and Sarika, students of M.Pharm(cognosy) and M.sc biotech and 3rd prize was given to Harsimran Kaur B.Sc Biotech.

Mrs. Nanda said that dance is very important to stay fit and added that these events also encourage students to keep active in the virtual world.