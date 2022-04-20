International Conference on contemporary Issues in Social Sciences from Feb 20

Solan (The Hawk): A two-day Yogananda International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Social Sciences (YICCISS) is being organised from February 20 by Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts, Shoolini University.

The primary objective of the conference is to provide opportunity for academicians, industry experts, practitioners, professionals, researchers and policy makers from different domains in social sciences to engage in discussion on issues related to dynamic and challenging economic environment. It will also provide a platform to get acquainted with latest developments and trends in the economy and business environment coupled with their implications on the organisation and society.

The forum will facilitate interaction among members inside and outside their own respective disciplines to enjoy the fellowship of other professionals and scholars in the field, according to an official release of the University.

Prof Kuldeep Rojhe, Director MBA, FMSLA and convener of the conference, said the international conference will be in Virtual mode this time, keeping in mind the tough times we are in. It's a platform to bring out the new ideas, new research happenings in social sciences, especially the pandemic, changed the way we live, consume, and appreciate things around us, he added.

YICCISS is an endeavour to demystify the contemporary issues and challenges in the field of social sciences. The International Conference will offer platform to share vital and recent developments in the area of Social Sciences in the domains of Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management and Technological Advancement. The academic platform also aims at an opportunity to extend networking opportunities, foster communication between academia and corporate from all across the globe. Participants will jointly unveil and collaborate into current and future research directions in the field of Social Sciences.



