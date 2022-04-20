International brand launches 2021 collection in India

New Delhi: Lifestyle brand Swiss Military launched its 2021 collection in India that comprises travel gear, writing instruments, leather/PU, apparels, electronics, men's grooming, health, sunglasses and miscellaneous accessories.

Ashok Sawhney, World Wide Chairman Swiss Military, says: "Our vision is to create a global brand through our constantly changing and innovative product verticals for the mass audiences aspiring to own a world class Swiss brand at an affordable price.

"We wish to research demand for unavailable products or their usage thereof and designing products to fulfil that very demand vacuum," he adds.

The brand is present in 26 countries and operates through 400 stores in the European Region. Worldwide, they have over 15 licensees manufacturing and distributing over 1900 SKUs exclusively for the brand.

Sawhney says: "Having established ourselves as the fore-runners in the dynamic global premium lifestyle sector, we are now set to capture newer grounds both in terms of market penetration and newer product categories in order to serve as a one-stop solution of global lifestyle products from our brand bouquet."

—IANS