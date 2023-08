International award for Telangana's Chief Innovation Officer

Hyderabad: Telangana leaps at the global forum with the Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) of the State Dr. Shanta Thoutam receiving the World Innovation Award at the first BRICS Innovation Forum hosted in Moscow from 27-29 August. The award is given for outstanding contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal-4 that ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong opportunities for all.



The World Innovation Award, organized by World Organisation for Development an international NGO with Special Consultative Status with United Nations Economic & Social Council, honors leaders from the developing world that have made an outstanding personal contribution to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals through a systematic effort to implement innovative solutions.



The other two nominees in the category were Fernando Padula Novaes, Municipal Minister of Education of Sao Paulo in Brazil and Saif Al-Hiddabi, Undersecretary of Research and Innovation at Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation in Oman.



While she had completed 7 years of her service in the innovation ecosystem of Telangana starting with the role of Vice President at T-Hub, then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for State Handlooms and Textiles Department, and currently serving as the first woman CIO, Dr. Shanta while addressing the gathering at the forum shared that she was immensely inspired by the vision of Shri. K.T Rama Rao, Honorable Minister of IT and that the award is dedicated to him. She extended her gratitude to Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to ITE&C for encouraging her to take up the role of Chief Innovation Officer.



With over 30 countries’ representatives at the first-of-its-kind forum, Dr. Shanta Thoutam as one of the panelists in the Cloud City Conference enlightened about the various pathbreaking initiatives and achievements of Government of Telangana in the space of open data, digital innovation, and urban development. She highlighted about the Command Control Center in Hyderabad on ensuring the citizens’ security by analysing visual data captured from 1 lakh CCTV cameras, and Open Data Portal that hosts data sets in the public domain leading to a transparency in the working of the government and triggering innovative solutions from various stakeholders.



As a part of the second panel discussion on nomadic career and learning from international working experience, she spoke about the advantages in the form of local talent choosing to stay back and contribute to the social sector because of a stable, dynamic, and ever-aspiring local government. —IANS