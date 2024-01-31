Internal Conflict in Jharkhand's Ruling Family; Sita Soren Opposes Potential CM Role for Hemant's Wife

Amidst political chaos and ED scrutiny, a rift deepens in Jharkhand's ruling Soren family. Sita Soren, JMM lawmaker, vehemently opposes the potential appointment of Kalpana Soren as CM, sparking internal strife.

Ranchi: In the midst of political developments and the questioning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday a division has emerged within the ruling Soren family. Sita Soren, a legislator from JMM and the daughter in law of party leader Shibu Soren has openly expressed her opposition to any suggestion that Kalpana Soren, Hemants wife could become the minister.



This disagreement arises amidst speculations that Kalpana Soren might be considered for the CM position if her husband faces arrest.



During a phone conversation with PTI Sita Soren strongly objected to Kalpana Soren potentially leading the JMM party.



Interestingly Kalpana Soren was present at a meeting of alliance legislators at the CMs residence on Tuesday as confirmed by photos shared by the Chief Ministers Office.



"Why should only Kalpana Soren be considered when she is not an MLA and lacks political experience?" questioned the Jama legislator.



Sita Soren, who couldn't attend the legislators meeting due to reasons expressed her firm opposition by stating, "I will strongly protest any attempt to make her CM..." She emphasized that there are senior leaders, in the party who could take up leadership roles.

Sita, an MLA who has served for 14 years made it clear that she holds a senior position within the party and challenged the idea of selecting a leader exclusively from the Soren family.



According to a senior leader several MLAs were absent during the meeting of legislators.



Hemant Soren previously dismissed speculations about his wife running for election in the Gandey assembly constituency. He referred to these speculations as nothing than a fabrication by the BJP.



The speculation arose due to summonses from the ED to the chief minister and the sudden resignation of JMMs Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad in December. The BJP alleged that Ahmads resignation was orchestrated to create an opportunity for the ministers wife to contest from Gandey.



Hemant Soren has been facing scrutiny since ED summoned him regarding a corruption case related to illicit changes in land ownership, in Jharkhand. The ED has already arrested 14 individuals connected to this case including Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011 batch IAS officer.

—Input from Agencies