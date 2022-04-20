Intern, four nurses of KMCH now found corona positive

Kolkata: After eight junior doctors, an intern and four nurses of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital were detected with Covid 19 disease on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Three of the nurses are attached to the gynaecology department, and another with the cardiology section.

The medical intern is with the orthopaedic unit.

All of them have been admitted in the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Beliaghata. However, it was not clear how the intern contracted the virus.

A patient, expecting her child, tested positive for the deadly disease in the gynaecology department of the hospital on April 13.

A health worker, involved in the treatment of the patient, had also tested positive for the viral infection, and the four nurses got infected after coming in close contact with the patient.

On Tuesday, the hospital claimed that it was preparing a list of those who had come in contact with the nurses.

On Sunday and Monday, eight junior doctors of KMCH were detected with the novel coronavirus infection.

A group of MBBS interns on Monday accused the authorities of ''mismanagement; of Covid suspects which has made the hospital a hazardous zone for healthcare providers and patients.

"A dysfunctional triage area, lack of isolation zones and no adequate healthcare protection have made the hospital a hazardous zone for healthcare providers and patients. Continuation of work here poses a threat to the lives of healthcare providers, their families and the entire community at large, " the interns said in a release.

They said three shifts of healthcare workers were exposed to a Covid-19 patient without protection in the gynaecology department.

--IANS