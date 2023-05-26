Interest Seen In Children Towards Learning Bangla Language

Dineshpur (The Hawk): A class was started to teach Bangla language in Mohanpur village of Buranagar Gram Sabha of Gadarpur development block.

In this, about 60 children have enrolled themselves to learn Bangla language. Students studying from class 5 to MA participated in the class.

Village head Soma Vishwas, social worker Ashok Vishwas, instructor Nityanand Mandal, chief priest of the village Kiran Mandal, Ravi Vishwas jointly inaugurated the class by lighting the lamp.

In this sequence, social worker Ashok Vishwas inaugurated the class by presenting Bangla first part book, copy-pen to the children.

For the promotion of Bangla language in Bengali majority areas, the campaign of training of Bangla language is going on fast at various places at the organization and private level. Under this, people's representatives and social workers are being contacted in all the villages.

On the initiative of village head Soma Vishwas and social worker Ashok Vishwas, this class was organized in the village panchayat building.

Prakash Adhikari, founder of 'Bangiya Bhasha Sanskriti Manch', said that there is a need to create interest in learning Bangla language, so that availability of children can be increased for teaching Bangla language in schools academically.

Pradhan Soma Vishwas, who has a special interest in the mother tongue, has urged all the people's representatives in Bengali-dominated areas to make great efforts to teach Bengali language. He appealed to women to learn Bangla language and took the initiative to teach it to their children. Social worker and organizer Ashok Vishwas appealed to public representatives that under school education, efforts should be made to teach Bangla language at the school level in Bengali dominated areas. He said that classes would be held here every Sunday and classes would be conducted every day after school holidays.

Instructor Nityanand Mandal said that seeing the eagerness to teach mother tongue, I am hopeful that we will get cooperation from every village and we are trying to start such classes in every village. At the same time, he told that everyone should come forward towards the mother tongue and requested all the parents to make their children aware to teach and read the mother tongue.

On this occasion Gopal Rai, Ravindra Vishwas, Manik Kumar, Kiran Mandal, Kalachand Sikdar, Ajit Vishwas, Praveen Bala, Urmila Vishwas, Suresh Vishwas, Raju Mandal, Abhijeet Sikdar, Luv Mistry and dozens of students participated in the education class.