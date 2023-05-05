Interactive Session On Ground Water Practices, Conservation Held

Radhika Nagrat

Haridwar (The Hawk): An interactive session / symposium on “Ground Water- Its Rules, Regulations and Compliances” was held in a local hotel wherein representatives from State and Central Government, Academia and Industries participated. The organising company director from Enviroconnect, Akshat Bhateja said, "The main purpose of the event is to educate and promote effective ground water practices amongst the participants and public in general. As Water and its conservation being a subject of national importance therefore its responsibility of every citizen to save water.

In the held conference, rules related to ground water, guidelines and regulations were discussed. Though an emphasis was given in adopting rain water harvesting systems within the buildings and promote best water practices in the industries.

Also it was mentioned that water availability in our country is around 1400 cubic meters Per capita Per Year and as per United Nations(UN) if in any country water availability is less than 1700 cubic meters Per capita Per Year that country is tagged as “ Water Stressed Nation” and similarly if it is less than 1000 cubic meters Per capita Per Year it is tagged as “ Water Scare Nation”. India is already a “Water stressed” country as per UN and with similar pace of population increase and rapid development, we are expecting that by 2040 Water availability in India may plunge below 1000 cubic meters per capita per year, which would be a grave situation both in terms of water scarcity and economic development.

India ranks lowest (122 out of 122 nations) in terms of water quality index. With increasing population, we are only moving forward towards a water scare situation which if not taken care now, would be irreversible.

Rain Water Harvesting is one of the solutions to prepare and reverse the water scarcity.