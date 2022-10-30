Interactive Session On Bharat Rattan Vallabhbhai Patel

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Special interactive session was organised in the eve of National Unity Day by Girls hostel number- 6 and boys hostel number- 5, Panjab University Chandigarh to Mark 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the interaction resource person Dr. Bharat highlighted the contribution, sacrifices made by sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by drawing in infrences from the life sketch of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He underlined the role played by Sardar Vallbh Bhai Patel as a activist, laywer, freedom fighter and statesman.

The session was attended by around 50 students of both the hostels and Prof Shivani Sharma, Dr J.S. Sherawat and Dr Manisha Sharma.

Dr Manisha Sharma,Warden GH-6 introduced the theme and the importance of celebrating National Unity Day.During the program the hostel staff and hostel residents paid flower tribute to the Sardar Vallbh Bhai Patel.

Dr J.S. Sherawat concluded the session and expressed the vote of thanks.