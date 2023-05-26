Interactive Meet On Proposed S&T Cluster (Northern Region) Organised Jointly By PU, Chandigarh And IIT-Ropar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Interactive meet on Proposed S&T Cluster (Northern Region) Organised jointly by Panjab University, Chandigarh and IIT-Ropar.

Dr. (Ms.) Parvinder Maini,Scientific Secretary to Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, visited Panjab University for setting up S&T Cluster in Northern Region of India comprising states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and J&K and Union Territoryof Chandigarh.

In the Curtain Raiser event organised for setting of S&T Cluster,Dr. (Mrs) Parvinder Maini, gave the introductory remarks and underlined the need for S&T Cluster. She Said, “The Chief Operating Officers (or their equivalents) are uniquely positioned in the already established six clusters in various cities of India. For the proposed cluster in Panjab University, she was elated to see the support from various stakeholders that has capacity for enabling India to become a technology reliant country. Dr. Maini discussed with the stakeholders, principles of this flagship program at regional and global level. She further added that the seed grant will be provided by the Office of PSA for setting up the cluster. Dr. Maini emphasised on the fact that the main mandate of the cluster should be to innovate on pain-points of the end users. She urged that the industries should be involved in the project at the very starting stage of the project.

The event was presided by Professor Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. who is also Chair of the Proposed S&T Cluster (Nr). In her address, she accentuated on the research facilities already available at Panjab University i.e CRICK, DIC, SAIF, TEC, BioNEST, etc., which would support the proposed S&T Cluster.

Dr. Rupinder Tiwari, Mentor, Technology Enabling Centre at Panjab University, shared the genesis of S&T Cluster, and modalities to be worked upon for S&T Ecosystem of northern region of India. He briefed about the MoU (between PU & IIT-Ropar) and Goals of S&T Cluster (NR).

Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Joint-Chair [Proposed S&T Cluster (North)] in his address emphatically remarked, that how both IIT Ropar and PU can work together to bring technological solutions of the problems of the industry. He assured to help in setting up of a robust and vibrant Innovation-driven Technology Development Ecosystem.

Further Dr Pushpendra P Singh from IIT-Ropar gave detailed insights into the implementation of the ‘Proposal on S&T Cluster (NR)’. He discussed the framework of the cluster which was categorized into 5 different segments i.e Pharma/healthcare, Agriculture, Sustainable Mobility,Green Energy, Waste management. He beautifully articulated a potential revenue model and the plan of implementation.

Very enthralling Interactive session was conducted by Professor Manu Sharma, Honorary Director CIIPP &TEC,with various industrial delegates, and academic stakeholders. They discussed the wide-ranging engagements, including the National Missions on One Health, Quantum Technologies, Livelihood, Green Hydrogen, One Nation One Subscription, etc. The discussion focused majorly on having solutions to the industrial problems. The event was attended by about 20 people from the Industry and 20 people from different CRIKC Institutes. Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Director of IMTech and Professor Rudrapratap, Vice-Chancellor of Plaksha University graced the event with their presence. Concluding remarks and vote of thanks was finally delivered by Dr Pushpendra P Singh. Dr Parvinder Maini expressed confidence that very soon proposed Science & Technology cluster will get final approval.