Interaction With Overseas Students Held By Dean International Students, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In a novel initiative, keeping in view the upheavals caused by the global Pandemic, "Reach Out 2020- An Interaction on Academic Issues and Concerns" an online and offline interaction was organised by Dr Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, Panjab University ,today.

Under the generous patronage and keen interest of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, the unique online and offline interaction had an extremely distinguished panel of experts to address issues, resolve concerns and provide suggestions and assistance to the international students. More than 70 students of PU hailing from Afghanistan, Mauritius, Iran, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Nepal joined the online interaction and were profoundly appreciative of the initiative as it helped them to get in direct touch with the distinguished panelists and apprise them of the various issues and concerns being faced by the international students.

Dr Anju Suri who has recently taken charge as Dean International Students PU, assured the students of the responsible, responsive and welcoming climate of PU which has made it the desired destination for scores of overseas students. She informed the gathering that inspite of the Pandemic and the subsequent problems, the intake of foreign students has risen significantly in PU which attests to the great prestige and reputation that the Panjab University enjoys in the global arena.

Dr Deepti Gupta, Chairperson English and Cultural Studies and Former Dean International Students and Dean Alumni Relations, PU, who drew on her considerable experience and expertise to provide invaluable advice and guidance to the students. Dr Seema Vinayak, Chairperson Department of Physiology who has extensive experience in counseling and stress management provided the students with specific information about the various initiatives being currently offered by PU to aid and assist in managing the stress caused by the fear, anxiety and uncertainty of the pandemic. Dr Rani Mehta, Chairperson Department of Sociology, offered extremely helpful tips and encouragement to the students by providing them with suggestions on how to cope with study material and dearth of library facilities in their own countries. Dr Priyatosh Sharma, Chairman, Department of History was also on the panel and his presence in the offline interactions proved to be of immense help to the students.

As the year 2020 which was distinguished by the immense chaos, difficulties and disturbances caused by Covid 19 draws to a close, on the eve of auspicious Christmas Day, the event was a resounding success, with students expressing their profuse thanks and appreciation for the timely and heartening interactions that filled them with optimism, vigour and hope for the upcoming year.