Inter Milan defender Skriniar handed three-match ban

Rome: Inter Milan''s defender Milan Skriniar will miss the following three Serie A games as the Slovakian has been handed a three-match ban don account of his misbehaviour in the league.

The 25-year-old was irritated and expressed his anger to the referee after being sent off in the Inter Milan 3-3 draw against Sassuolo, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Disciplinary Commission pointed out besides the one-match ban for the red card, deciding to suspend Skriniar for another two games, meaning the starting defender will miss Inter Milan''s trip to Parma and two home games against Brescia and Bologna.

In addition, the coach of Inter Milan Antonio Conte will also be banned for one match after collecting his fifth warning.

--IANS