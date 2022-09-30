Inter-faith duo on bike stopped, woman slapped in K'taka

Bengaluru: In an incident of moral policing in Karnataka’s Doddaballapur town, an inter-faith duo riding a bike was forcibly stopped and the woman slapped.

The Karnataka Police have arrested a person and launched a hunt for another in Doddaballapur, which is the neighbouring town of Bengaluru city, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Akbar, an electrician and a resident of Islampur in Doddaballapur. The police have launched a hunt for Hujur, who has disappeared after the police action.

According to police, the incident took place on September 25 in broad daylight and it came to light only after Bajrang Dal activists noticed the video and approached the police.

The accused, who were on bike, noticed a young woman travelling on a bike with her male friend. Hujur stopped the bike and asked the couple to get down from their vehicle. Later, the woman was asked to give her name. After initially refusing, she gave out her name after being abused publicly.

After coming to know that the young woman belongs to the minority community, the miscreants asked the girl to give her parents’ mobile number.

The victim and her friend protested this and the accused slapped the woman. The accused Akbar videographed the entire incident. After the incident, the couple did not approach the police.

After the complaint was filed, the police issued notices to the woman and her friend. They are yet to record their statements. Police sources said that the young couple were colleagues at a private company and had plans of getting married.

The police have registered cases under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 354 (criminal force to woman and intent to outrage modesty). Further investigation is on.

—IANS