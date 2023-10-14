Intent is the big difference between India, Pakistan batters: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India]: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Saturday that intent is a big difference between India and Pakistan teams and Men in Blue are very positive in their approach to the game, especially batting.

India is taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"INTENT is the big difference between India and Pakistan batters. Indian batters are so much more positive with their approach," tweeted Irfan.

A key example that highlights Pakistan's lack of intent is that Pakistan has not hit a six in their powerplay in 18 ODIs they have played so far.

The first powerplay of 10 overs is a period in the game when field restrictions are not in favour of bowlers, but rather encourage batters to smash fours and sixes as only two fielders are allowed outside the 30 m circle. This gives the batter more space to smash big hits. But Pakistan seems to have not been able to take advantage of it.

On the other hand, Rohit has played 17 ODIs this year and hit 31 sixes during the first ten overs himself, leading from the front in order to establish an attacking approach within the team.

Coming to the match, India opted to bowl first. Pakistan started off well and an 82-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Babar Azam (50 in 58 balls with seven fours) and Mohammed Rizwan (49 in 69 balls with seven fours) had Pakistan in a solid position at 155/2, but they lost their next eight wickets in space of just 36 runs to bundle out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each.

India needs 192 to win their third straight game.

—ANI