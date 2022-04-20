Intense bombing shakes Yemen capital: Residents

Sana'a: Warplanes attacked Yemen`s capital Sana'a through the night on Friday and stopped around dawn, residents of the city told a news agency on Saturday. "There were planes strikes all through the night and stopped at dawn," said a resident in Sana'a, adding that explosions were heard in an area west of the capital were a government national guard base was located. There was no detail on whether the planes belonged to the Saudi-led coalition which launched attacks against Yemen`s Shi'ite Houthi group on Thursday. AFP