Intel launches new chips for gaming, education at CES 2021

New Delhi:Intel has introduced new processors for business, education, mobile and gaming computing platforms -- all designed to offer premium PC experiences for users -- during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021

For business, Intel introduced the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform, an unrivalled business platform delivering the industry's highest performance and world's most comprehensive hardware-based security.

It comes with up to 23 per cent faster productivity than the competition when using apps like Office 365 and the best business collaboration experience, enabling more than 50 per cent faster office productivity compared to the competition while on a video conference call.



"Only Intel has the breadth of products spanning multiple architectures; the large, open ecosystem; sheer scale of manufacturing footprint; and deep technical expertise customers need to unlock opportunities in this era of distributed intelligence," Gregory Bryant, Intel Executive Vice President said in a statement.



Intel also launched the Intel EvoTM vPro platform, the best laptop experience for business users.



Laptop designs are verified on the Intel Evo vPro platform are stylish, thin and light and provide an immersive visual experience.



They also offer remarkable responsiveness, instant wake and real-world battery life, the company said.



To meet the growing needs of students, Intel introduced new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors with an unmatched balance of performance, media and collaboration for education systems.



The processors are designed on Intel's 10nm architecture, delivering up to 35 per cent better overall application performance and up to 78 per cent better graphics performance gen on gen.



In addition, the company has also launched a new line of 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming that extends the 11th Gen mobile family of products and pushes the limits of what's possible for enthusiast-level gaming in laptops as thin as 16 millimeters.



Led by the Intel CoreTM i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) Turbo, these H35 processors are specifically targeted for ultraportable gaming.



—IANS