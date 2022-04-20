Intel alert on SFJ's Nov 26 Khalistan flag-raising call at India Gate

New Delhi: Security agencies have alerted law enforcement agencies in Delhi to keep strict vigil in the national capital as the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) group in its latest move has given a call to farmers of Punjab and Haryana to raise "Khalistan flags" on November 26 at India Gate here.





Even though many of such moves of the secessionist group in the past few months turned futile, Indian agencies are taking all possible measures to maintain peace and proper functioning of the law-and-order situation in the city as well as across India by not ignoring such inputs.

The alert comes amid information that 10 central trade unions on November 26 will observe a nationwide general strike in protest against the Centre's policies, such as privatisation of public sector units and new labour and farm laws. They have also decided to back a two-day farmers' agitation on November 26 and November 27.

Informed sources, requesting anonymity, told IANS that the SFJ might have taken congnizance of the information, finding another opportunity to give call to woo farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

In its "illegal and anti-national" appeal, the SFJ called for farmers' support to raise Khalistan flags on November 26 at India Gate to highlight that "the only solution to farm bills is to carve their independent homeland out of India through a referendum".

SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a video message, advised farmers to reach Delhi on November 25 where arrangements for their night stay have been made at Gurudwaras Bangla Sahib; Rakab Ganj Sahib; Sis Ganj Sahib and Majnu Ka Teela and where Khalistan flags will be supplied to them for hoisting on India Gate, said sources.

Highlighting the significance of November 26, Pannun stated that "while Mumbai attacks of 2008 were perpetrated by agents of Indian deep state, Farms Bill are an open onslaught launched by the Modi government as an economic terrorism against farmers of Punjab and Haryana".

The SFJ called for the move on November 26 as it will be observed as the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attack in Mumbai. Series of terrorist attacks took place on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing lasting four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Kasab, caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

On November 1, agencies received similar inputs regarding SFJ's call cause the disruption in the operation of Air India flights from Delhi to London on November 5, which were futile.

SFJ's calls came as the group earlier announced to hold its anti-India campaign 'Referendum-2020' in November this year.

As the group is already on radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA), action is being taken against its key leaders -- Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar-- for their ongoing anti-India activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had, in the beginning of September, ordered attachment of properties of SFJ's both Pannun and Nijjar.

Pannun is the SFJ's General Counsel while Nijjar is 'Referendum 2020' Canada coordinator.

The SFJ is presently making efforts to propagate the 'Referendum-2020' on social media since July this year but the MHA on July 5 blocked access to 40 websites launched by the terrorist group for voter registration of people living in Punjab and also removed the Voter Registration app from Google play store.

The MHA declared the SFJ as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act through a notification dated July 10 last year. The MHA, in a notification dated July 1, had designated Pannun, Nijjar and seven other pro-Khalistanis as 'terrorists' as per the Act's Fourth Schedule.

—IANS

