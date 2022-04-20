Integration Of Ayush In Health Services A Priority In India: Minister Naik

The Hague: Integration of ayurveda, yoga and other Ayush systems in the delivery of health services is one of the thrust areas of the Indian government, Union Minister Sripad Yesso Naik said as the International Ayurveda Congress (IAvC) began on Saturday.

Insurance coverage has been extended to Ayush treatments and 27 companies are offering 140 health policies to beneficiaries in India, Naik said after inaugurating the fourth IAvC at Leiden in the Netherlands.

Ayush refers to traditional and non-allopathic medical systems in India. It includes ayurveda, yoga, unani and siddha, and also homeopathy.

It is also pursuing functional involvement of Ayush practitioners and interventions in public healthcare, Naik said.

The intention of the government of India is to bring convergence and synergy between traditional medicine, modern medicine and modern sciences for scientific validation of ayurveda concepts and development of research and development based drugs, he said.

Many of the ayurveda drug manufacturing companies have also acquired WHO-GMP certification and certificate of pharmaceutical products for exporting their products to various countries, the minister said.

Naik said he and his delegation are looking forward to interacting with policy makers, researchers and entrepreneurs for developing bilateral ties and institutional linkages to advance the holistic healthcare potential of ayurveda and its beneficial role in integrative medicine.

The minister invited all delegates to attend the International Yoga Conference in Goa and the World Ayurveda Congress in Ahmedabad being organised later this year in India.

Naik and Ambassador of India Venu Rajamony presented the Maharishi Dhanvantari award to Padmabhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna, president of the All India Ayurveda Congress and Tony Nader, head of the Maharishi International Transcendental Meditation movement.

Rajamony addressed the delegates and stated that united action to address challenges of mainstreaming ayurveda needed to be made by all stakeholders in the field of ayurveda and alternative medicine, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.

The inaugural meeting was also addressed by Nader, Triguna and Rainer Paicha from Australia.

The congress is being organised by the International Maharishi AyurVeda Foundation, Netherlands; All India Ayurvedic Congress, New Delhi and the International Academy of Ayurveda, Pune in association with the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands. Naik is on a visit to the Netherlands from September 1-4 and leads a delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush including the Pharmacopoeia Commission of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy.