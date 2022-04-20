New Delhi (The Hawk): The Govt. of India through Central Silk Board has been implementing a Central Sector Scheme "Silk Samagra" an Integrated Scheme for Development of Silk Industry (ISDSI) during the years 2017-18 to 2020-21 for the overall development of Silk industry in the Country with an aim & objective to scale up production by improving the quality and productivity and to empower downtrodden, poor & backward families through various activities of sericulture in the country.The raw silk production in the country has shown increasing trend during last five years due to implementation of the "Silk Samagra" scheme and other initiatives of Government. The details of total raw silk production in the country during last 5 years (2015-16 to 2019-­20) are given below:

Unsder Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of "Silk Samagra" scheme separate funds are being earmarked by the Government specifically to support tribal stakeholders involved in silk value chain. The details of beneficiaries covered under TSP of "Silk Samagra" scheme during last three years is given below:



