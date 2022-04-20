Integrated Breast Treatment Center Being Operated Successfully In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Due to lack of awareness, cases of breast cancer in women are increasing year after year in the country. The World Health Organization has also expressed concern over this. For the diagnosis of this disease, integrated breast treatment center is being operated in AIIMS Rishikesh. Complete treatment of breast cancer is available at one place in the center.

Breast cancer is now a common disease of women. But there is still a huge lack of awareness among women about this disease. Breast cancer can sometimes be fatal in reaching critical condition. Padmashri Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh explained that women need to be aware of their health. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh has all the modern facilities for the treatment of breast cancer. The 'Integrated Breast Treatment Center' has been developed specifically for this at AIIMS. Here all the tests and treatment related to this disease are done by experienced expert doctors at one place.

Professor Bina Ravi, Chairperson of the Integrated Breast Treatment Center, said that breast cancer complaints are more common in women above 40 years of age. She said that 80 percent of women have cancer due to invasive ductal carcinoma. It develops in milk duct. Initially, if it is not taken care of, then gradually it reaches a critical state and spreads throughout the body after brain, liver, spine. Dr. Bina Ravi said that at the 'Integrated Breast Treatment Center' in AIIMS, the stage of cancer is determined based on detailed test. Facility to remove the lumps and give radiation through surgery is also available here. she said that during the treatment of the woman, the method of triple assimilation is adopted. This method consists of 3 stages of mammography, biospy and counseling of women in a phased manner. she said that women who have lumps in their chest, or they have a complaint of breast cancer, should come to the hospital immediately without delay.

Symptoms of breast cancer....

Lump emergence in the breast or under the arms, red color in the breast, bleeding like blood from the breast, dimple on the breast, shrinking in the breast, complaining of pain in the back or spine.

Rescue....

Being aware of the symptoms of this disease, it is necessary to self-examine the chest at a regular level. Women should start their treatment on time as soon as these symptoms are seen. So that the disease can be diagnosed before the critical condition comes.

Reason...

poor eating and irregular life style, smoking and alcohol consumption, breast cancer can also occur due to genetic reasons.

Feeding risk reduces....

Women who breastfeed their baby have a lower risk of breast cancer. According to Professor Bina Ravi, breast feeding does not make lumps in the breast. the child gets complete nutritious ingredients through mother's milk. she advised that all women should breastfeed their child till at least 2 years of age. Feeding your baby to a baby reduces the chances of a specific type of cancer in a woman.



