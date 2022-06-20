Int'l Day Of Yoga To Be Observed June 21 With Main Event Organized At Mysuru

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Karnataka are geared up to celebrate the main event of 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 at Mysuru Palace, Mysuru. The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. It is expected that over 15,000 participants will do yoga along with the Prime Minister on 21st June 2022 at Mysuru, Karnataka and crores of people will participate in various IDY 2022 programs being organized in India and the world.

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj S Bommai ,Chief Minister of Karnataka, Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sono-wal, and official of Ministry of Ayush and Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries will also parforme at the main Mysuru yoga event.

On the preparation and main event for IDY 2022, Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that, “It’s after two tumultuous years of the pandemic, that we are now celebrating IDY in offline mode. The enthusiasm and excitement, which has been created through 100 days, 100 organisations, 100 cities campaign, will lead to record participation not only in India but across the world. We all must realise that it is due to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s exemplary and continued efforts the International Day of Yoga and the science of Yoga have received recognition around the globe.”

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 will see many firsts, the ‘Guardian ring’, yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga & static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru.

In Guardian Ring program, yoga demonstration will be streamed live as and when the people perform yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rise of the sun. Starting from Fiji in east it will move westward and end in San Francisco. This will be aired live on DD India from 3 AM to 10 PM (Indian time).

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Yoga demonstration and celebrations will take place at 75 Iconic sites across India. Union and state Ministers of Government of India with take part in Yoga demonstration organized at 75 locations.

The Digital yoga exhibition will showcase the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

It is expected that as many as 25 crores people will participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world.