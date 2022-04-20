Int'l Conf On ‘Advances In Chemistry & Biology Of Carbohydrates’, IInd Day

Today was the second day of the International Conference on 'Advances in Chemistry and Biology of Carbohydrates' (CARBO XXXV) organized in virtual mode jointly by Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun and Association of Carbohydrate Chemists and Technologists, India (ACCTI). There were three technical sessions which were comprised of three lectures, 14 oral and 88 poster presentations. Technical session III chaired by Dr. Vikas Rana began with the lecture of Dr. R.M. Mathur, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala in which he showcased nanocellulose as a promising reinforced material for the papermaking process. Dr. Namakkal G. Ramesh of IIT, Delhi spoke on the synthesis of Janus-faced Homoazanucleosides and study of their self organization through Watson-Crick and Hoogsteen Base pairing. Dr. Soumya Ranjan Purohit, South Dakota State University, USA in his presentation explained relationship between properties of V-type starch crystal and enzyme resistant starch Type V. In the technical session IV chaired by Prof. K.P.R. Kartha, all together 14 oral presentations were made by young researchers in the thematic areas of synthesis, structure elucidation,chemical modification, carbohydrate-based synthesis of nanoparticle, bioprospecting and biorefinary aspects of carbohydrates; of which Manas Jana, University of Alberta, Alberta, Canada and Premeshworii Devi Mabam, IIT, Guwahati were awarded with 'Young Scientist award' for best paper presentation.The technical session V chaired by Dr. Vasudev Singh, Dr. S.S. Bisht and Dr. K. Murli was dedicated to poster presentations in which total 88 posters were presented. Afterwards the Valedictory Session was conducted which was chaired by Prof. Naveen Khare, President, ACCT(I). The session involved feedback of some of the participants, remarks of ACCTI and finally valedictory speech by the chairman in which he made his comments on the whole conference proceedings and appreciated the endeavors of the organizers. The Conference came to end with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Organizing secretary of the conference.