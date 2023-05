Bengaluru (The Hawk): The International Astronomical Union named an asteroid after Pt Jasraj in 2019. Its designation is: 300128 Panditjasraj (2006 VP32).Its orbit lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. It goes round the Sun in 5.30 years. It is heartening to note the honour. This asteroid was discovered in 2006 by the Mount Lemmon Survey. The other greats to give him company are Mozart, Beethoven, Pavarotti.

Mortal men, immortal melodies !