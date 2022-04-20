Insurance facility to 'corona warriors' in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will extend life insurance facility to officials involved in the fight against novel coronavirus in the hill state. Also, authorities are mulling many other facilities for them.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reiterated his government''s commitment to fight coronavirus and said that doctors and officials of Health Department, local bodies, policemen, media persons, staff of non-governmental bodies working to tackle coronavirus would get life insurance.

He said that government employees, contract workers or those of outsourced services will be covered.

