Insurance Cover For Elected Grassroots Level Public Representatives In J&K

Srinagar: Elected public representatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including panches, sarpanches, block development committee (BDC) chairmen and members of municipal bodies, will now get a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh in case of death due to a militancy related incident.

An official statement said, "The administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu, approved life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for all elected BDC chairmen, sarpanches, panches and elected members of municipal bodies in Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy related incident.

"The decision aims at strengthening grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists and militants.

"The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in militancy related incidents. It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident and continue to fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances."

