Insurance agent held for duping senior citizen of Rs 3.5cr

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing has arrested an insurance agent who allegedly duped a senior citizen of Rs 3.5 crore by creating forged documents.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Delhi, the police said.

According to police, the accused induced the victim to invest in insurance policies to get the lucrative return and benefit and obtained huge amount.

After winning the confidence of the 67-year-old victim, he obtained huge amount of money from the victim in lieu of issuance of policies in his favour.

Subsequently, the accused, along with others, misappropriated the received amount by issuing fake policies to the victim.

"They used to make call to persons randomly to induce them for investment in different schemes of insurance policies. They target senior citizens for inducing them and after receiving money from them, they used to make Demand Draft in favour of the Insurance Company for which they assured the victim to issue policy but they used the same in their favour at the time of issuing policy and get the policies issued in their favour," said Vijayanta Arya, DCP, EOW.

With this misappropriation, they get all financial benefits like commission or policy amount (after break of policy due to nonpayment of installment) in their favour and cheat the victims.

—IANS