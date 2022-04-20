Institute Of Pharmaceutical Sciences To Open In LU

Lucknow: Lucknow University (LU) is set to open an Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) spread over 8,170 square metres on its second campus in Jankipuram area. Students aspiring to make a career in pharmacy will soon have a dedicated government institute for it in the state capital.

The proposal to open the institute under the engineering faculty has received a go ahead in the university's finance committee meeting and now it will be put before the Executive Committee on June 11 for final approval.

The three-storeyed hi-tech building will be equipped with four advanced laboratories and will be gradually developed into a dedicated research institute with the setting up of modern laboratories for microbiology, pharmaceutical chemistry, central instrumentation, biotechnology, human anatomy physiology and pharmacognosy.

The construction work of the institute is likely to be over by next year. Till then pharmacy classes will be held in the engineering faculty.

According to official sources, two self-finance courses -- Bachelor in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) with 100 seats and Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) with 60 seats -- will be offered at the institute for which 33 contractual faculties will be appointed.

The B.Pharma course will be of four years (eight semesters) while D.Pharma will be of two years (annual pattern). M.Pharma course may start after two years as per the policy of Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi. The application for the two courses for academic session 2020-2021 will be invited shortly once the university receives approval from the Pharmacy Council of India.

The IPS will have four departments: pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacology and pharmacognosy. IPS Director Naveen Khare said, "The main objective of the institute is to excel in pharmacy education, engage in cutting edge research to advance healthcare and drug discovery which is the need of the hour in the time of Covid pandemic. Innovative research in pharmaceutical, biomedical, and clinical sciences and practices will be in focus." —IANS